Doni Bal gang suspected in Panjab University shooting: Details here
India
A recent shooting at Panjab University has police pointing fingers at the Doni Bal gang.
The attack targeted Jashan Jawanda, a well-known campus political figure who's now missing and unreachable.
Police are continuing their investigation; efforts to trace Jawanda have so far been unsuccessful.
Jawanda's checkered history
Jawanda first made waves at DAV College with the Students Organization of India before switching to SOPU and running (unsuccessfully) for general secretary in 2024.
He's faced police scrutiny for alleged ties to another gang and was accused of assaulting people on campus last year.
Despite all this, he stayed active in university elections.
Police are still digging into what really happened, and why.