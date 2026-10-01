Donor records allegedly stolen from Kidwai blood bank in Bengaluru
India
Confidential donor records were allegedly stolen from the Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology's blood bank in Bengaluru.
An unidentified person allegedly gained unauthorized entry into the facility and took documents with sensitive information, like HIV and hepatitis test results, from donors between May and July.
The theft was reported on September 25.
Records left overnight reveal security lapses
The records had been left in a cupboard overnight, but by morning they were gone, exposing serious security lapses at the blood bank.
With no CCTV footage to help, police are relying on old-school investigation methods to track down the thief and recover the missing files.
The search is still on.