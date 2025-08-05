Don't give shelter to evictees: Assam CM to locals

Over 50,000 people displaced in past 4.5 years

Over the past four and a half years, more than 50,000 people have been displaced as Assam reclaimed 182 sq km from encroachers.

Sarma said, "We will send them back to their original places," emphasizing that public cooperation is key for restoring these lands.

Protests have broken out in some areas, but the state plans to recover even more land in the coming years.