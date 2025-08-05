Next Article
Don't give shelter to evictees: Assam CM to locals
Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, has asked locals not to give shelter to families recently evicted during the state's ongoing drive to reclaim forest land in places like Lakhimpur and Guwahati.
The government is surveying encroachments, but tribal residents living there before 2005 are being spared.
Over 50,000 people displaced in past 4.5 years
Over the past four and a half years, more than 50,000 people have been displaced as Assam reclaimed 182 sq km from encroachers.
Sarma said, "We will send them back to their original places," emphasizing that public cooperation is key for restoring these lands.
Protests have broken out in some areas, but the state plans to recover even more land in the coming years.