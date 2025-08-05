Next Article
Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. arrives in India
Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. just landed in India for his first official visit since taking office, and it's a big moment—both countries are celebrating 75 years of diplomatic friendship.
He got a warm welcome from President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhawan on Tuesday.
Marcos Jr. to meet Indian leaders, discuss various issues
Marcos Jr., along with First Lady Louise Araneta Marcos and top officials, is meeting Indian leaders—including PM Modi—to talk about teaming up on defense, trade, and digital tech.
He's also set to lay a wreath at Rajghat and meet Health Minister JP Nadda before heading to Bengaluru.
The visit is all about deepening cooperation and opening new opportunities between the Philippines and India.