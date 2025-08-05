Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. arrives in India

Marcos Jr. to meet Indian leaders, discuss various issues

Marcos Jr., along with First Lady Louise Araneta Marcos and top officials, is meeting Indian leaders—including PM Modi—to talk about teaming up on defense, trade, and digital tech.

He's also set to lay a wreath at Rajghat and meet Health Minister JP Nadda before heading to Bengaluru.

The visit is all about deepening cooperation and opening new opportunities between the Philippines and India.