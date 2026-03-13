'Doremon' cartoon character voice imitator arrested for stealing motorcycle
Delhi Police have caught Dinesh, known as "Doremon" for his cartoon voice impressions, and his friend Sunny during a late-night patrol in northwest Delhi.
The duo was spotted dragging a stolen motorcycle and tried to run, but were stopped by officers.
A spring-actuated knife was found on Dinesh at the time.
Both men admitted to several break-ins
Turns out, Dinesh was nicknamed 'Doremon' for his peculiar style of lurking around residential colonies and industrial premises to identify vulnerable targets; he also imitated the voice of the cartoon character Doraemon (he already had 17 police cases against him).
Sunny also had a burglary record.
Both admitted to several break-ins, helping police solve 11 recent cases.
Officers recovered everything from the stolen bike, to copper wires, and power tools after their arrest.