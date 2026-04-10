Douglasville mother Sherry Magby charged after 1-year-old died from neglect
A mother in Douglasville, Georgia, has been charged after her one-year-old died from neglect.
Police say the child was left alone for 12 hours and may have eaten ants and cockroaches during that time.
Sherry Magby, the mother, was arrested earlier this month and now faces multiple counts of second-degree cruelty to children.
Agencies respond after siblings left unsupervised
Five other siblings were also left unsupervised except for a 10-year-old.
Authorities found the home in poor condition with a strong odor.
The Georgia Department of Human Services shared its condolences and is working with police on the case.
Meanwhile, Ken Howell from Community Outreach said he wished his team had known about the family's struggles: We would have been more than happy to help them.
If you ever suspect child abuse, officials urge you to call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline for support.