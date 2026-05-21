Dowry deaths fall to 5,737 in 2024, Uttar Pradesh leads
India
India saw 5,737 dowry deaths in 2024, a drop from 7,634 in 2015, but that still means over 15 women lose their lives every day because of dowry.
Recent tragedies like Twisha Sharma's and Deepika Nagar's remind us this issue is far from solved.
Uttar Pradesh tops the list with more than a third of all cases, followed by Bihar and Madhya Pradesh.
Justice backlog leaves 37% cases pending
Justice is moving slowly: In 2024, around 37% of registered cases were still pending.
On top of that, over 120,000 cases of cruelty by husbands and relatives were reported in 2024, with Uttar Pradesh again leading the numbers.
The fight against dowry may be making progress, but there's clearly a long way to go.