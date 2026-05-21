Dowry deaths fall to 5,737 in 2024, Uttar Pradesh leads India May 21, 2026

India saw 5,737 dowry deaths in 2024, a drop from 7,634 in 2015, but that still means over 15 women lose their lives every day because of dowry.

Recent tragedies like Twisha Sharma's and Deepika Nagar's remind us this issue is far from solved.

Uttar Pradesh tops the list with more than a third of all cases, followed by Bihar and Madhya Pradesh.