Dowry-related deaths in Bhopal and Greater Noida highlight marital abuse India May 19, 2026

Two tragic dowry-related deaths in Bhopal and Greater Noida have brought the issue of marital abuse back into focus.

Twisha Sharma, 33, was found dead on May 12, with signs of hanging and other injuries; her parents say she faced harassment from her in-laws over dowry.

In another case, Deepika Nagar, just 24 and married for 18 months, allegedly fell from her in-laws' rooftop. Her family claims they spent nearly ₹1 crore on the wedding but still faced relentless dowry demands.

Arrests have already been made in Deepika's case.