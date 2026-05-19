Dowry-related deaths in Bhopal and Greater Noida highlight marital abuse
Two tragic dowry-related deaths in Bhopal and Greater Noida have brought the issue of marital abuse back into focus.
Twisha Sharma, 33, was found dead on May 12, with signs of hanging and other injuries; her parents say she faced harassment from her in-laws over dowry.
In another case, Deepika Nagar, just 24 and married for 18 months, allegedly fell from her in-laws' rooftop. Her family claims they spent nearly ₹1 crore on the wedding but still faced relentless dowry demands.
Arrests have already been made in Deepika's case.
NCRB: 5,737 dowry deaths in 2024
Sadly, these cases aren't isolated.
NCRB data show India saw 5,737 dowry-related deaths in 2024: that's about 16 every single day.
Even with laws meant to protect women from this kind of violence, stories like Twisha's and Deepika's remind us how urgent the problem remains.