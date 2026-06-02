DRDO and IAF test RudraM-II from Su-30MKI hit target accurately
India
DRDO and the Indian Air Force just pulled off a successful test of the RudraM-II missile, launching it from a Su-30MKI fighter jet and hitting the target with impressive accuracy, even under tough conditions.
This marks a big step forward for India's homegrown defense tech.
Rajnath Singh commends Imarat-led RudraM-II
RudraM-II was developed right here in India, led by Research Centre Imarat in Hyderabad, with help from other DRDO labs and industry partners like Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh called the achievement commendable, saying it reflects the increasing maturity of indigenous defense technologies and contributes to Aatmanirbharta in advanced weapon systems.