DRDO and IAF test RudraM-II from Su-30MKI hit target accurately

Rajnath Singh commends Imarat-led RudraM-II

RudraM-II was developed right here in India, led by Research Centre Imarat in Hyderabad, with help from other DRDO labs and industry partners like Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh called the achievement commendable, saying it reflects the increasing maturity of indigenous defense technologies and contributes to Aatmanirbharta in advanced weapon systems.