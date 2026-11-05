DRDO conducts successful Pralay missile test off Odisha coast
India's DRDO just pulled off a successful test of the Pralay missile off Odisha's coast this morning.
The trial was all about checking if the missile meets user needs and boosts India's homegrown strike abilities.
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh shared his excitement on X, noting that every goal was hit and the data from multiple instruments backed up the win.
Pralay missile range and capabilities
Pralay is a solid-fuel, surface-to-surface missile with a range of 150 to 500km, depending on how heavy its payload is.
It can carry up to 1,000kg over 350km or go as far as 500km with lighter loads.
Thanks to smart guidance tech and its ability to maneuver midair, it's tough for enemy defenses to stop, and it can be launched from different spots for extra flexibility.
This test marks another step forward in India building advanced defense tech on its own turf.