DRDO picks 3 Indian industry teams to build AMCA prototypes India Feb 17, 2026

India's DRDO just shortlisted three Indian industry teams to compete to become the partner that will build prototypes for the country's first homegrown stealth fighter, the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).

Tata Advanced Systems, Larsen & Toubro with partners, and Bharat Forge with their group are the three shortlisted teams, and the ministry has made an initial allocation of ₹15,000 crore for building five AMCA prototypes by 2034.

The first prototype should roll out by late 2028.