DRDO picks 3 Indian industry teams to build AMCA prototypes
India's DRDO just shortlisted three Indian industry teams to compete to become the partner that will build prototypes for the country's first homegrown stealth fighter, the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).
Tata Advanced Systems, Larsen & Toubro with partners, and Bharat Forge with their group are the three shortlisted teams, and the ministry has made an initial allocation of ₹15,000 crore for building five AMCA prototypes by 2034.
The first prototype should roll out by late 2028.
AMCA will be India's answer to F-35
The AMCA is set to be India's answer to top global stealth fighters like the F-35.
With plans for over 125 jets in service by 2035, it's a big leap for self-reliance in defense tech.
This move also comes as India pushes ahead on even more advanced engines and ramps up local production of Rafale jets—showing a clear focus on building high-tech air power at home.