DRDO unveils Vikram VT21 tracked and wheeled armored vehicle

VT21 armed amphibious IFV and APC

The VT21 isn't just tough, it's smart too.

It can work as an infantry combat vehicle or armored personnel carrier, packs a 30mm crewless turret and a 7.62mm gun, and is ready for anti-tank missiles.

With strong STANAG Level 4/5 protection and an amphibious design powered by hydro jets, it can handle rough terrain and even cross water with ease.