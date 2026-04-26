DRDO unveils Vikram VT21 tracked and wheeled armored vehicle
India
DRDO just introduced the Vikram VT21, a next-generation armored vehicle built with Tata Advanced Systems and Bharat Forge in only three years.
Shown off this week in Ahilyanagar, the VT21 comes in both tracked and wheeled versions, making it flexible for different missions.
VT21 armed amphibious IFV and APC
The VT21 isn't just tough, it's smart too.
It can work as an infantry combat vehicle or armored personnel carrier, packs a 30mm crewless turret and a 7.62mm gun, and is ready for anti-tank missiles.
With strong STANAG Level 4/5 protection and an amphibious design powered by hydro jets, it can handle rough terrain and even cross water with ease.