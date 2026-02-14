DRI busts major drug trafficking racket, seizes heroin worth ₹10cr

Investigators are now working to uncover the larger network

DRI officers searched Sandeep's luggage and found four packets filled with heroin, confirmed by field tests.

The seizure of 5,209 g recovered from the Kathmandu-Delhi route was made under the NDPS Act, 1985.

With Sandeep now in custody, investigators are working to uncover the larger network behind this smuggling route and track down others who might be involved.