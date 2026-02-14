DRI busts major drug trafficking racket, seizes heroin worth ₹10cr
India
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) just cracked down on a major drug trafficking operation in Lucknow.
Sandeep, a Delhi resident, was detained on Friday after he was caught with over 5kg of heroin—valued at more than ₹10 crore—on a Kathmandu-Delhi bus.
Officers acted fast after getting a tip-off and intercepted the bus as it reached Lucknow.
Investigators are now working to uncover the larger network
DRI officers searched Sandeep's luggage and found four packets filled with heroin, confirmed by field tests.
The seizure of 5,209 g recovered from the Kathmandu-Delhi route was made under the NDPS Act, 1985.
With Sandeep now in custody, investigators are working to uncover the larger network behind this smuggling route and track down others who might be involved.