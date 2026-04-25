Driver self immolation sparks TSRTC employees strike halting Telangana busses
Public transport in Telangana has pretty much come to a halt as TGSRTC employees continue their strike, which started on Wednesday after a heartbreaking incident where a driver set himself on fire.
At the heart of it, workers want better salaries, more stability for contract staff, and for TGSRTC to be merged into the state government.
More than 2 million affected in Telangana
With busses off the roads, over two million people, including students and office-goers, are struggling to get around.
The employees' union has lined up more protests this week, like Vanta Varpu on April 25.
While some demands have been accepted by the government, workers are holding out for that big merger decision before calling off the strike.
For now, leaders are urging everyone to stay calm and avoid further tragedies.