Driver self immolation sparks TSRTC employees strike halting Telangana busses

More than 2 million affected in Telangana

With busses off the roads, over two million people, including students and office-goers, are struggling to get around.

The employees' union has lined up more protests this week, like Vanta Varpu on April 25.

While some demands have been accepted by the government, workers are holding out for that big merger decision before calling off the strike.

For now, leaders are urging everyone to stay calm and avoid further tragedies.