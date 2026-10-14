Drone and missile attacks heighten Indians's safety fears in Saudi

Recent missile and drone attacks in Saudi Arabia, including one at Riyadh airport that claimed an Indian life, have sparked real concerns for the 27.4 lakh Indians living there.

According to a Moneycontrol analysis, from 2022 to 2025, Saudi Arabia saw the highest share of Indian deaths among Gulf countries, prompting Indian authorities to remind Indian nationals in Saudi Arabia to remain vigilant, stay indoors during aerial attacks and follow instructions from local authorities.