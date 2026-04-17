DTDC plans 13 themed gateways and landscaped roundabouts in Delhi

Delhi project ₹300cr, expected 6-month completion

The project has a ₹300 crore budget set for 2026-27, and it's all about making Delhi feel more welcoming, not just famous for its monuments.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta summed it up: "We want every person visiting Delhi from outside to take back not just memories of its monuments, but a clean, vibrant, and welcoming city experience."

The upgrades are expected to finish within six months, so you'll see these changes pretty soon!