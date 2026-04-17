DTDC plans 13 themed gateways and landscaped roundabouts in Delhi
Big changes are coming to Delhi's entry points: 13 new gateways will soon greet everyone driving in, each one themed to reflect the geography and history of nearby areas like Gurugram and Noida.
The idea, led by the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC), is to give visitors a memorable first impression.
Plus, roundabouts across the city are getting a facelift with fresh landscaping and decorative touches.
Delhi project ₹300cr, expected 6-month completion
The project has a ₹300 crore budget set for 2026-27, and it's all about making Delhi feel more welcoming, not just famous for its monuments.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta summed it up: "We want every person visiting Delhi from outside to take back not just memories of its monuments, but a clean, vibrant, and welcoming city experience."
The upgrades are expected to finish within six months, so you'll see these changes pretty soon!