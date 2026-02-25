DU student challenges month-long ban on protests, gatherings
A Delhi University (DU) student, Uday Bhadoriya, is challenging the university's recent month-long ban on protests and public gatherings.
The ban, put in place after recent clashes, stops any demonstrations or group meetings on campus until mid-March.
Colleges have warned students about suspension for breaking the rule, and even postponed events.
PIL filed in Delhi HC
This case isn't just about one student—it's about whether students can speak up on campus at all.
Bhadoriya says the ban violates basic constitutional rights like freedom of speech and assembly, and that not allowing any space for peaceful protest shuts down academic debate.
The Delhi High Court has taken notice and listed the matter for further hearing in March as a Public Interest Litigation, making this a big moment for student activism at DU.