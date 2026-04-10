Dubai limits foreign flights to once daily, Indian carriers scramble
Dubai just rolled out a rule that lets foreign airlines fly to its airports only once per day, and this lasts until May 31, 2026.
The move, meant to handle fallout from the Iran crisis, has left Indian carriers like Air India and IndiGo scrambling.
Their industry group, the Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA), is now asking the Indian government for help, saying these limits could mean big revenue losses.
Indian airlines capped at 30-31 monthly
Indian airlines had planned hundreds of flights to Dubai this spring but now can run just 30 or 31 each month.
Meanwhile, Dubai-based airlines like Emirates aren't facing the same cutbacks.
The FIA says this creates an unfair playing field and adds to other headaches for Indian carriers, like higher fuel prices and rerouted flights due to Pakistani airspace bans.