Dubai limits foreign flights to once daily, Indian carriers scramble India Apr 10, 2026

Dubai just rolled out a rule that lets foreign airlines fly to its airports only once per day, and this lasts until May 31, 2026.

The move, meant to handle fallout from the Iran crisis, has left Indian carriers like Air India and IndiGo scrambling.

Their industry group, the Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA), is now asking the Indian government for help, saying these limits could mean big revenue losses.