Dul Haj starts and Kerala to observe Bakrid May 28 India May 18, 2026

Bakrid is set for May 28 in Kerala, as kazis confirmed the Islamic month of Dul Haj begins this week.

The date was decided after 30 days of Dul Qadah passed without a new moon sighting.

Bakrid, which falls on the 10th day of Dul Haj, also marks the end of the annual Haj pilgrimage.