Dul Haj starts and Kerala to observe Bakrid May 28
India
Bakrid is set for May 28 in Kerala, as kazis confirmed the Islamic month of Dul Haj begins this week.
The date was decided after 30 days of Dul Qadah passed without a new moon sighting.
Bakrid, which falls on the 10th day of Dul Haj, also marks the end of the annual Haj pilgrimage.
Bakrid commemorates Prophet Ibrahim's sacrifice
Bakrid remembers Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son for God, a story that ends with a ram being sacrificed instead.
Across Kerala, special Id prayers will be held from 6:30am to 9am at open grounds or inside mosques if it rains.
Rising food costs could affect Bakrid
This year, rising prices for essentials like meat and vegetables might make traditional celebrations tougher for some families.
Financial challenges could impact animal sacrifices too.