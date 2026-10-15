Durga Puja in Bengal begins October 16 with Mahashashthi rituals

Durga Puja in Bengal starts October 16 with Mahashashthi, setting the stage for days of celebration.

This opening day is all about three key rituals: Kalparambha (the official start of worship preparations), Akal Bodhon (a special invocation of Goddess Durga inspired by Lord Rama's prayers), and Bilva Nimantran (inviting the goddess through a sacred bel tree).

Each one adds its own vibe to the festival's spiritual energy.