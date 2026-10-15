Durga Puja in Bengal begins October 16 with Mahashashthi rituals
India
Durga Puja in Bengal starts October 16 with Mahashashthi, setting the stage for days of celebration.
This opening day is all about three key rituals: Kalparambha (the official start of worship preparations), Akal Bodhon (a special invocation of Goddess Durga inspired by Lord Rama's prayers), and Bilva Nimantran (inviting the goddess through a sacred bel tree).
Each one adds its own vibe to the festival's spiritual energy.
Pandals and crowds gather after Mahalaya
Right after Mahalaya on October 10, things get lively with decorated pandals, music, and crowds coming together for Mahashashthi.
The excitement only grows as more rituals follow on Saptami, Ashtami, and Navami, keeping everyone connected to tradition while celebrating togetherness and devotion to Maa Durga.