Durgapur: 2nd-year MBBS student gang-raped near medical college
A 23-year-old second-year MBBS student was allegedly gang-raped near Durgapur Medical College on October 10, 2024.
She and a male friend were followed by three men on a motorcycle while out to buy dinner; her friend escaped, but she was taken to a secluded spot and allegedly raped by one of the accused.
The National Commission for Women (NCW) has called out major security lapses around the campus.
All accused arrested; NCW demands security audit
Police have arrested all five accused, including a former college security guard—some of the accused are in police custody. A relative's help was key in tracking down one of the main suspects.
In response, the NCW is urging a full security audit of the college area and suggesting more CCTV cameras and police booths to keep students safe.
This case has sparked serious conversations about women's safety at educational institutions.