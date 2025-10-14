Durgapur: 2nd-year MBBS student gang-raped near medical college India Oct 14, 2025

A 23-year-old second-year MBBS student was allegedly gang-raped near Durgapur Medical College on October 10, 2024.

She and a male friend were followed by three men on a motorcycle while out to buy dinner; her friend escaped, but she was taken to a secluded spot and allegedly raped by one of the accused.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has called out major security lapses around the campus.