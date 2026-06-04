Dust storm and thunderstorms hit Delhi-NCR, temperatures drop rapidly

Delhi-NCR: gusty winds through June 6

Dust storms are pretty common in the pre-monsoon season here. Dry winds from places like Rajasthan bring loose dust into Delhi-NCR, leading to storms and rain.

Weather alerts were out, and meteorologists expect more gusty winds and scattered showers until June 6, especially today.

With monsoon season just starting in Kerala, Delhi-NCR will likely see full monsoon rains by late June or early July.