Dust storm batters Delhi, Palam records 120km/h gusts

Pakistan cyclonic circulation triggered Delhi storm

The sudden storm and rain were triggered by a cyclonic circulation over central Pakistan, according to Skymet Weather's Mahesh Palawat.

More gusty winds and scattered showers are likely on Wednesday, with the IMD warning about possible thunderstorms.

It's been super hot lately (Ridge hit 44.7 degrees Celsius!), but some relief is expected around June 11 when pre-monsoon rains should finally cool things down.