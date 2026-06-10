Dust storm batters Delhi, Palam records 120km/h gusts
India
Delhi got blasted by a fierce dust storm on Tuesday evening, with Palam clocking wind speeds of 120km/h (the highest seen since 2001).
Other spots like Pusa, Safdarjung, and Jafarpur also felt the gusts, though not quite as intense.
Pakistan cyclonic circulation triggered Delhi storm
The sudden storm and rain were triggered by a cyclonic circulation over central Pakistan, according to Skymet Weather's Mahesh Palawat.
More gusty winds and scattered showers are likely on Wednesday, with the IMD warning about possible thunderstorms.
It's been super hot lately (Ridge hit 44.7 degrees Celsius!), but some relief is expected around June 11 when pre-monsoon rains should finally cool things down.