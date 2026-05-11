IMD warns of thunderstorms, lightning in Delhi-NCR

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for light rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) over the next two hours, or around noon on Monday. The Regional Weather Forecast Centre in Delhi said these weather conditions are likely to affect several districts in Haryana , such as Fatehabad, Hisar, Rohtak, Sonipat, Jind, and Bhiwani. Parts of western Uttar Pradesh, including Baraut and Baghpat, are also expected to witness similar conditions.

Weather patterns Rain, hailstorm in parts of Delhi Earlier in the day, parts of Delhi witnessed rain and hailstorms, providing temporary relief from the heat. The IMD had warned of thunderstorms and strong winds across northwest India. Similar weather conditions are expected to continue on May 10 and 11. In its monthly outlook, the IMD predicted above-normal rainfall in May with temperatures varying across regions.

Climate forecast El Nino conditions likely to develop during monsoon season The IMD said maximum temperatures are likely to be normal to below normal across many parts of India in May 2026. However, above-normal temperatures are expected in southern peninsular India and parts of northeast and northwest India. The agency also noted that larger climate patterns are shifting toward a warmer phase with El Niño conditions likely developing during the upcoming southwest monsoon season.

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Forecast details Yellow alert issued for several districts in Delhi-NCR The IMD has issued a yellow alert for several districts in Delhi-NCR, predicting thunderstorms with lightning and light rainfall. Areas including North Delhi, New Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram are likely to be affected. Despite the expected rain spell, daytime temperatures in Delhi are likely to remain warm with maximum temperatures hovering between 37 and 39 degrees Celsius.

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