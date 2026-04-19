DUSU president, ABVP members force entry into all-women's college

Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) president Aryan Maan and several Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members allegedly forced their way into the campus of Delhi University's Gargi College. The incident has sparked controversy, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which was once in power in Delhi, questioning if this is what the Bharatiya Janata Party and ABVP call "sanskaar" or ethics.

Election controversy Maan enters campus to support candidate The incident is said to be connected to the student council elections held on Friday. A candidate allegedly contacted Maan, claiming unfair treatment in the voting process. Despite being denied entry due to rules permitting male visitors only after verification on certain occasions, Maan and his team forcibly entered the college premises. They claimed they were there to support a candidate.

College autonomy Situation under control after police intervention A fourth-year undergraduate student at Gargi College said that the college functions independently of DUSU politics and has no active political organizations. "The president has no role to play, and even if he did, the manner in which he entered... along with his aggressive verbal and body language was highly intimidating," the student said. Police personnel on campus intervened and escorted Maan and his team out to restore order.

Advertisement

ABVP response Tension after protest ABVP Delhi state secretary Sarthak Sharma said the situation turned tense after a protest. He claimed a contesting student contacted Maan, alleging she was treated differently due to her apolitical stance. Sharma said ABVP members were staging a sit-in protest when they were allegedly verbally abused by a non-teaching staff member, prompting their forced entry into campus.

Advertisement