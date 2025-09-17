E-auction of gifts received by Modi begins on his birthday

The seventh edition of the online auction of over 1,300 gifts received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started. The auction will continue till October 2. Notably, the auction coincides with PM Modi's 75th birthday on Wednesday. Among the items up for grabs are a beautifully crafted statue of Goddess Bhavani and an intricately carved model of Ayodhya's Ram temple.

Featured items Items with highest base prices According to the PM Mementos website, the statue of Goddess Bhavani has a base price of ₹1,03,95,000. The model of the Ram temple is priced at ₹5.5 lakh. Other high-value items include three pairs of shoes worn by Paralympic medalists with a base price of ₹7.7 lakh each. The auction also features a Pashmina shawl from Jammu and Kashmir and a Tanjore painting depicting Ram Durbar.

Conservation effort Over ₹50 crore raised for Namami Gange project Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat announced the auction at the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA). The first edition was held in January 2019, and since then, over ₹50 crore has been raised for the Namami Gange project through these auctions. The initiative aims to rejuvenate and conserve the Ganga River and its ecosystem.