EAM Jaishankar meets Canadian counterpart, discusses UN reforms
India
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar caught up with Canada's Anita Anand during the Munich Security Conference, sharing on X that "Was great to sit down and catch up with FM @AnitaAnandMP of Canada. India-Canada ties continue their steady progress."
He also met his counterparts from the G7 countries.
Jaishankar's agenda at the conference
Jaishankar used the conference to highlight India's push for UN reforms and its growing role in global security—think safer shipping routes, better port security, and more resilient digital infrastructure.
The Munich Security Conference is where world leaders gather to tackle big issues like European security and international cooperation, so these talks help shape how India fits into the global picture.