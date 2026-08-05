Early August thundershowers bring relief, cut Tamil Nadu rain deficit

The RMC expects moderate rain and winds up to 50 kph in northern and interior districts like Chennai, Cuddalore, Tiruchi, and Karur on Wednesday.

Heavier showers are likely for Theni and Coimbatore on Thursday and Friday.

The good news? The state's rain deficit has improved from 18% on August 1 to just 14% by Tuesday.

Plus, with temperatures having less chances of crossing 40 degrees Celsius this week and evening rains easing that sticky coastal humidity, things are finally looking up for Tamil Nadu.