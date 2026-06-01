Early Monday fire at Cuttack Link Road fish market
India
Early Monday morning, a big fire broke out at Cuttack's Link Road fish market in Odisha, keeping firefighters busy for hours.
Eight fire tenders and 50 personnel were on the scene, working hard to control the flames.
Fire Officer Prashant Kumar Dal shared that they are still wrapping up the operation but expect to finish soon.
Blaze contained, Kesinga coal train extinguished
The blaze spread to a nearby building but was brought under control.
On Friday night, a coal-loaded goods train also caught fire in Kesinga. Five wagons were affected, but railway teams acted fast and put it out with no injuries or major damage.