Early Sunday police shootout in Nuh kills 2 cattle smugglers
Early Sunday morning in Nuh, Haryana, a police team from the Crime Investigation Agency of the Ferozpur Jhirka police, led by Sub-Inspector Mahendra Singh, at 4:30am confronted cattle smugglers.
The encounter led to a shootout. Two of the suspects, Sabir and Gabbar (also known as Hadiya), were injured and later died at the hospital.
Three pistols and 7 cows seized
Police recovered seven cows from the pickup vehicle along with three country-made pistols and ammunition.
Tahir is being treated at Nalhar Medical College.
Authorities have started an official inquiry into the incident and informed the families involved.
A magisterial inquiry has been initiated into the matter.