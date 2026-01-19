Strong 5.7-magnitude earthquake jolts Ladakh's Leh 

The earthquake comes a day after a separate tremor of magnitude 4.1 hit Afghanistan , underscoring increased seismic activity in the region. Shallow earthquakes are usually more dangerous than deeper ones because seismic waves have less distance to travel before reaching the surface. This often leads to stronger ground shaking and a higher potential for damage and casualties.

Afghan earthquakes

Afghanistan experiences multiple tremors recently

Afghanistan has witnessed several tremors in recent days. On January 15, a magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck at a depth of 96km, followed by another quake of magnitude 3.8 on January 14 at a depth of 90km, according to NCS data. No immediate reports of casualties or damage have been reported in the Leh quake; however, authorities are monitoring the situation closely and have advised caution due to possible aftershocks.