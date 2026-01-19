LOADING...
Home / News / India News / Strong 5.7-magnitude earthquake jolts Ladakh's Leh 
Strong 5.7-magnitude earthquake jolts Ladakh's Leh 
The quake occurred at 11:51:14am

Strong 5.7-magnitude earthquake jolts Ladakh's Leh 

By Chanshimla Varah
Jan 19, 2026
12:27 pm
What's the story

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck the Leh Ladakh region of northwestern Kashmir on Monday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) confirmed. The quake occurred at 11:51:14am at a depth of 171km. Its epicenter was in the Leh Ladakh area, located at 36.71° North and 74.32° East, according to official data shared by NCS.

Regional tremors

Recent seismic activity in the region

The earthquake comes a day after a separate tremor of magnitude 4.1 hit Afghanistan, underscoring increased seismic activity in the region. Shallow earthquakes are usually more dangerous than deeper ones because seismic waves have less distance to travel before reaching the surface. This often leads to stronger ground shaking and a higher potential for damage and casualties.

Afghan earthquakes

Afghanistan experiences multiple tremors recently

Afghanistan has witnessed several tremors in recent days. On January 15, a magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck at a depth of 96km, followed by another quake of magnitude 3.8 on January 14 at a depth of 90km, according to NCS data. No immediate reports of casualties or damage have been reported in the Leh quake; however, authorities are monitoring the situation closely and have advised caution due to possible aftershocks.

Advertisement