Ebola outbreaks in Central Africa, India risk low for now
Ebola is making headlines again due to new outbreaks in Central Africa.
There's no need to panic in India; no cases have been reported here. Dr. Neha Mishra from Manipal Hospital reassures us that the risk is low for now.
Ebola belongs to the filovirus family and has caused several outbreaks in Africa, including a major one in 2014-15.
Ebola transmission, symptoms and approved treatments
Ebola spreads through direct contact with blood or body fluids of someone who's infected, so health care workers and caregivers need to be extra careful.
Wildlife contact can also be risky.
Symptoms usually show up two to 21 days after exposure and often look like the flu: fever, weakness, vomiting, and diarrhea are common.
The good news? Treatments like monoclonal antibodies are now approved for confirmed cases and have shown encouraging outcomes.
Dr. Mishra suggests sticking to good hygiene habits and getting checked if you feel sick after traveling to outbreak zones, plus don't fall for misinformation online!