Ebola outbreaks in Central Africa, India risk low for now

Ebola transmission, symptoms and approved treatments

Ebola spreads through direct contact with blood or body fluids of someone who's infected, so health care workers and caregivers need to be extra careful.

Wildlife contact can also be risky.

Symptoms usually show up two to 21 days after exposure and often look like the flu: fever, weakness, vomiting, and diarrhea are common.

The good news? Treatments like monoclonal antibodies are now approved for confirmed cases and have shown encouraging outcomes.

Dr. Mishra suggests sticking to good hygiene habits and getting checked if you feel sick after traveling to outbreak zones, plus don't fall for misinformation online!