ECI extends model code restrictions to retired government officials
What's the story
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has extended the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) restrictions to retired state government officials. The decision applies to those engaged by state governments for election duties. In a letter to the chief secretaries and chief electoral officers of poll-bound Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, the ECI emphasized that these individuals must maintain political neutrality and not participate in election campaigns.
Directive details
Retired officials shouldn't take part in election campaigns: ECI
"The Commission has....in respect of the conduct of government employees, issued instructions stating that they are not expected to take part in any election campaign or canvassing and should take scrupulous care not to lend their names, official position or authority to assist one individual/ political party/ group as against another," the EC said in the letter.
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The Election Commission of India has directed that individuals, including retired government officials re-employed or engaged by state governments, must maintain political neutrality during the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) period.— IANS (@ians_india) November 10, 2026
In a letter addressed to the Chief Secretaries… pic.twitter.com/X8F5AO3cVt
Neutrality concerns
No specific guidelines for retired government officials
It further said that the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct apply to all organizations, committees, corporations and commissions funded wholly or partially by the government, as well as their employees.
However, there are no specific guidelines for their political neutrality and conduct during the MCC period.
State governments were also directed not to summon election-related officers from constituencies or districts where elections have been announced for official discussions or meetings.
Election timeline
Assembly elections in 5 states likely in February-March
They have also been prohibited from holding video conferences or meetings with such officers.
"Any omission or commission of any act in contravention of the Commission's directions shall be viewed seriously," the ECI warned.
This decision comes as assembly elections are due in all five states in 2027, with polls likely to be held between February and March.
The assemblies of Manipur, Goa, Punjab, and Uttarakhand will end in March. Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh assembly's term ends in May.