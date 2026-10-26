ECI says sir orders unanimous, denies Gyanesh Kumar acted alone
India
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has pushed back against claims that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar was making big calls on his own about updating voter lists.
In a statement to the Supreme Court, the ECI said the SIR orders of June 2025, October 2025 and May 2026 were each unanimous decisions of the Commission, not just one person.
ECI outlines collective decision process
The ECI explained that its decisions are always made as a group: nothing goes through without everyone's input.
For urgent stuff, it even uses electronic confirmations to keep things moving.
It also clarified that notes written during file processing are not official decisions, just part of how it works things out together.