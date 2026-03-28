ECI transfers 4 IPS officers ahead of Tamil Nadu polls
India
With assembly elections in Tamil Nadu coming up on April 23, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has transferred four IPS officers to new districts.
G Jawahar heads to Kancheepuram, K Prabakar to Perambalur, E Sundaravathanam to Thanjavur, and GSA Myilvaganan to Tenkasi.
ECI says officers not handling polls
The ECI says these officers won't be handling any election duties: they're just moving as part of efforts to keep things smooth and fair for the polls.
They've been told to report by 11am Saturday.
It's a similar approach the ECI took in West Bengal recently, all aiming for a hassle-free voting day in both states.