Economic statecraft: India's new game plan for growth
India's latest Economic Survey says it's time to play smart with "economic statecraft"—basically, using economic tools to handle global uncertainty and boost our influence, much like the US does.
The survey points out that strong demand at home and a push in manufacturing are keeping India among the world's fastest-growing economies, even as global supply chains get shaky.
Why it matters for India right now
The Chief Economic Advisor wants India to become "strategic indispensability"—meaning other countries rely on us—so we can protect our economic freedom.
The plan? Make the most of our demographics and digital progress, set new standards in tech, and use global connections as an advantage.
It's all about making sure India stays resilient and shapes its own future in a competitive world.