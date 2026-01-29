Economic survey wants health tax on ultra-processed foods
India
India's 2025-26 Economic Survey is pushing for a "health tax" on ultra-processed foods (UPFs) and higher GST on snacks loaded with sugar, salt, or fat.
The plan also calls for clearer warning labels, tighter marketing rules, and more school awareness campaigns to help people make healthier choices.
Why should you care?
UPFs have exploded in popularity—India's market shot up 150% since 2009—but so have health issues like obesity and diabetes.
The survey warns that if nothing changes, India could see over 8 crore obese kids by 2035.
Money from the new taxes could be earmarked for nutrition education and better school meals, aiming to help young people eat smarter and stay healthier.