ED arrests Biswajit Poddar in land-grabbing and extortion probe
India
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has finally caught Biswajit Poddar (better known as Sona Pappu) who has been dodging it over land-grabbing and extortion charges.
After skipping five summonses, he appeared before the ED on Monday, but was arrested following nearly nine hours of questioning for not cooperating with investigators.
ED probes West Bengal fraud network
This is not just about one person: the ED is digging into a much bigger network involving financial fraud and shady land deals in West Bengal.
Earlier, a Kolkata police deputy commissioner and businessman Joy Kamdar were also arrested for their alleged connections to Poddar.
Now, with Sona Pappu set to appear before a special court, the investigation into this syndicate is still very much alive.