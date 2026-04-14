ED arrests I-PAC director Vinesh Chandel over alleged 50cr laundering
India
Vinesh Chandel, a director at I-PAC, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate for allegedly laundering about ₹50 crore.
The arrest happened after raids linked to coal smuggling, and Chandel is now in 10-day custody for more questioning.
ED alleges I-PAC concealed 13.5cr
According to the ED, I-PAC split payments between official channels and unrecorded cash, possibly using political party funds.
They say ₹13.5 crore came in as unsecured loans with no paperwork, just to sneak unaccounted money into I-PAC's books.
The agency also claims I-PAC issued fake invoices and used banking plus hawala routes to make illegal money look legit.