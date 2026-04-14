ED arrests I-PAC director Vinesh Chandel over alleged 50cr laundering

ED alleges I-PAC concealed 13.5cr

According to the ED, I-PAC split payments between official channels and unrecorded cash, possibly using political party funds.

They say ₹13.5 crore came in as unsecured loans with no paperwork, just to sneak unaccounted money into I-PAC's books.

The agency also claims I-PAC issued fake invoices and used banking plus hawala routes to make illegal money look legit.