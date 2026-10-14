ED attaches 129cr assets in TTD ghee adulteration probe

The investigation found that ₹234.5 crore worth of ghee was mixed with palm oil and chemicals, then passed off as pure for preparation of the sacred Lord Venkateswara Laddu Prasadam.

The companies tried to cover their tracks with fake records and money laundering through hawala channels.

Earlier ED raids had already resulted in seizure/freezing of cash and bank balances of ₹2.7 crore, and the probe is still ongoing as authorities dig deeper into the fraud.