ED attaches Mirchi's ₹700cr assets under Fugitive Economic Offenders Act
India
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached assets worth over ₹700 crore in a money laundering case tied to the late gangster Iqbal Mirchi.
This includes three high-value properties in Mumbai's Worli, Rabia Mansion, Marium Lodge, and Sea View, plus overseas assets in Dubai.
The action comes under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act.
Iqbal Mirchi accused of laundering assets
Mirchi, once close to Dawood Ibrahim, was accused of using money from drug deals and extortion to buy these properties through family and associates.
Even though he fled to the United Kingdom and died there in 2013, his criminal record, including links to the 1993 Mumbai blasts, keeps drawing attention as authorities keep tracking down his assets.