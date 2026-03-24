ED has ₹36,000cr linked to cybercrime cases: Lok Sabha
India
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has discovered nearly ₹36,000 crore linked to cybercrime cases, yes, that's a massive amount.
The information was conveyed to the Lok Sabha in a written reply to a parliamentary question and is tied to 257 cybercrime cases.
Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar explained that the ED is teaming up with other agencies and has special officers making sure information flows smoothly between them.
New tools and procedures
To keep up with digital crime, the ED is now using tools like SAHYOG and Samanvaya to track cases across states more efficiently.
Plus, they rolled out a new standard operating procedure in January to make handling complaints faster and more victim-focused, so reporting online scams should be a bit less of a headache now.