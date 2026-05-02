ED names 21 fugitive economic offenders each accused of ₹100cr
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has named 21 people, including big names like Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya, as fugitive economic offenders over the past seven years.
These individuals are accused of financial crimes involving ₹100 crore or more each and have left India to dodge legal action.
So far, the ED has seized assets worth around ₹2,178 crore from them.
ED has targeted 54 people
Since the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act came into play, the ED has targeted 54 people under this law, with 21 officially labeled as fugitives, nine in 2025-26.
Notable cases include Sanjay Bhandari, a U.K.-based arms dealer who left for London in 2016 and now faces confiscation proceedings over his properties.
Mehul Choksi and Zakir Naik are among the pending cases, showing just how seriously the agency is taking these crackdowns.