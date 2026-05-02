ED names 21 fugitive economic offenders each accused of ₹100cr

ED has targeted 54 people

Since the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act came into play, the ED has targeted 54 people under this law, with 21 officially labeled as fugitives, nine in 2025-26.

Notable cases include Sanjay Bhandari, a U.K.-based arms dealer who left for London in 2016 and now faces confiscation proceedings over his properties.

Mehul Choksi and Zakir Naik are among the pending cases, showing just how seriously the agency is taking these crackdowns.