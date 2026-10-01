ED probes 30L payment from Indranil Sen to Mamata Banerjee
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is investigating a ₹30 lakh "royalty" payment from ex-tourism minister Indranil Sen to former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, uncovered during a probe into alleged financial irregularities centering around Durga Puja.
The ED also found that cash of more than ₹3.8 crore was deposited into the bank accounts of Sen and his proprietorship concern, M/s Octave Records, raising questions about possible misuse of funds.
massArt sold 100,000+ tickets claiming UNESCO
Investigators say massArt, a non-profit organization, sold 100,000-plus tickets for Durga Puja events while claiming UNESCO backing, something that's sparked controversy.
While Mamata's party calls the whole thing a politically motivated attack by the BJP, BJP spokesperson Sayantan Basu shot back, saying if the claims are false, they should file for defamation.
The case is still open.