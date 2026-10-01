ED probes 30L payment from Indranil Sen to Mamata Banerjee

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is investigating a ₹30 lakh "royalty" payment from ex-tourism minister Indranil Sen to former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, uncovered during a probe into alleged financial irregularities centering around Durga Puja.

The ED also found that cash of more than ₹3.8 crore was deposited into the bank accounts of Sen and his proprietorship concern, M/s Octave Records, raising questions about possible misuse of funds.