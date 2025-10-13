ED raids 7 premises linked to 'killer' cough syrup manufacturer 

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has launched a major probe into the Coldrif cough syrup case, conducting searches at seven locations in Chennai . The investigation is being carried out under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Among the places raided are residences of senior officials from Tamil Nadu's drug control department and premises linked to Sreesan Pharma, the manufacturer of the toxic syrup.

Tragic toll Coldrif syrup linked to deaths of 22 children The Coldrif cough syrup has been linked to the deaths of at least 22 children in Madhya Pradesh due to suspected renal failure. The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) found serious violations by Sreesan Pharma and the Tamil Nadu Food and Drug Administration (TNFDA). Despite poor infrastructure and repeated safety breaches, Sreesan Pharma continued operations since obtaining its license in 2011.

Health hazard Owner of Sreesan Pharma arrested The Coldrif syrup was found to contain high levels of diethylene glycol, a chemical used in antifreeze. This contamination is believed to have caused acute renal failure in children who were prescribed the syrup for mild cough and fever. The owner of Sreesan Pharma, G Ranganathan, has since been arrested by Madhya Pradesh Police. Along with Ranganathan, two senior state drug inspectors were suspended for their alleged inaction.