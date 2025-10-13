Cyclonic system over Arabian Sea; IMD issues yellow alert in states

Lightning, thunderstorms expected in northeast

Kerala faces continued heavy rain through Saturday, while thunderstorms and lightning are expected in the northeast.

Odisha, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh will likely see downpours until October 16.

Meanwhile, Delhi-NCR gets a break with cooler, drier weather on October 13.

The IMD is urging everyone in affected regions to stay alert and take basic precautions.