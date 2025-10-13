Next Article
Cyclonic system over Arabian Sea; IMD issues yellow alert in states
India
A cyclonic system over the Arabian Sea has led the IMD to issue yellow alerts for heavy rain in Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana this week.
Rainfall could reach up to 115mm in some areas, with coastal Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh also bracing for strong winds up to 50km/h.
Lightning, thunderstorms expected in northeast
Kerala faces continued heavy rain through Saturday, while thunderstorms and lightning are expected in the northeast.
Odisha, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh will likely see downpours until October 16.
Meanwhile, Delhi-NCR gets a break with cooler, drier weather on October 13.
The IMD is urging everyone in affected regions to stay alert and take basic precautions.