ED raids Kolkata over alleged wheat diversion money laundering probe

Arrests include Jyoti Priya Mallick

This all started with a police complaint back in 2020, pointing to large-scale misuse of government wheat.

According to the ED, suppliers and distributors worked together to hide Food Corporation of India labels on sacks so they could sell or export them on the sly.

The case has already led to several arrests, including former State Food Minister Jyoti Priya Mallick, as investigators try to piece together how deep this goes.