ED raids Kolkata over alleged wheat diversion money laundering probe
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) just carried out a big crackdown in Kolkata, investigating a scam where wheat meant for public welfare was allegedly diverted and sold illegally.
As West Bengal heads into the next phase of its assembly elections, the ED raided around nine spots, including businessman Partha Sarathi's home, under money-laundering laws.
Arrests include Jyoti Priya Mallick
This all started with a police complaint back in 2020, pointing to large-scale misuse of government wheat.
According to the ED, suppliers and distributors worked together to hide Food Corporation of India labels on sacks so they could sell or export them on the sly.
The case has already led to several arrests, including former State Food Minister Jyoti Priya Mallick, as investigators try to piece together how deep this goes.