ED raids Pinarayi Vijayan house in CMRL money laundering probe
India
Big news from Kerala: on Wednesday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided Pinarayi Vijayan's house as part of a money laundering investigation tied to Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL).
The ED also searched nine other spots across the state.
CPM protests, ED vehicles reportedly damaged
The raid led to protests by CPM workers outside Vijayan's home, with some ED vehicles reportedly damaged.
Kerala's Home Minister said the state government wasn't told about the raids.
Meanwhile, the CPM accused the central government of using agencies like the ED and CBI for "political vendetta," especially after a recent court order let the probe continue.