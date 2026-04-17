ED raids Punjab Industries Minister Sanjeev Arora in financial probe India Apr 17, 2026

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) just carried out raids at the homes and offices of Punjab Industries Minister Sanjeev Arora, looking into alleged financial misconduct.

The search also covered his son's company linked to Kavya Arora, Hampton Sky Realty Ltd., plus Hemant Sood of Findoc Finvest and alleged bookie Chandrasekhar Aggarwal.

Arora is understood to be traveling abroad as part of official work while all this happened.