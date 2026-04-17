ED raids Punjab Industries Minister Sanjeev Arora in financial probe
India
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) just carried out raids at the homes and offices of Punjab Industries Minister Sanjeev Arora, looking into alleged financial misconduct.
The search also covered his son's company linked to Kavya Arora, Hampton Sky Realty Ltd., plus Hemant Sood of Findoc Finvest and alleged bookie Chandrasekhar Aggarwal.
Arora is understood to be traveling abroad as part of official work while all this happened.
Enforcement Directorate probes Arora-linked land misuse
The ED is investigating claims that companies linked to Arora misused industrial land for residential projects, which reportedly cost the state money.
Paramilitary forces were called in to keep things calm during the searches.
Recently, even some educational institutions have come under scrutiny.