Vijay Mallya's attached assets don't clear money-laundering charges: ED

In an affidavit filed on September 8, the ED said movable and immovable properties worth ₹14,131.6 crore (as of August 2021) have been handed over to the SBI-led consortium.

However, it argued that this recovery does not cancel or lead to the dropping of money laundering charges against Mallya.

The agency contended that restoring assets under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) is a statutory mechanism for legitimate claimants to recover their losses.